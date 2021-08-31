Kabwe Warriors reward Sadiki with new contract

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

KABWE Warriors have rewarded former FC Platinum forward Ali Sadiki for his stellar performances in the Zambian Super League last season with a one-year contract extension.

Sadiki, the current Kabwe Warriors captain, is expected to lead the club in the Caf Confederations Cup.

The 33-year-old former TP Mazembe player is the first Zimbabwean to have been entrusted with the team’s captaincy.

“I am glad to have added another year with the club and the confidence they have shown in me since the day I joined them,” Sadiki said.

“Being given the captain’s armband shows that they believe in me and my abilities.

“They have confidence that I can lead the guys to greater heights and I intend to do that by giving my all.

“Teamwork and team performance has led me this far. It made me what I am today and I will continue pushing hard the club’s agenda locally and in Caf competitions.”

With Kabwe Warriors, it means Sadiki would have played for four different clubs in the African safari having featured for Zimbabwean teams, Gunners and FC Platinum, and DRC’s TP Mazembe before.

