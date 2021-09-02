HomeHeadlinesJealous man up for attempted murder
Crimes of passion, particularly murder, are unlawful violent acts committed in the heat of the moment
Jealous man up for attempted murder

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

POLICE in Mukumbura, Mashonaland Central province, have arrested a man who, in a fit of rage, pelted his ex-wife with bricks and struck her boyfriend with a log after allegedly finding them being intimate in a granary.

The accused, Kufa Kukunzangoma (60) faces attempted murder charges.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said Kukunzangoma caught his ex-wife Ketai Kapiririi (40) being intimate with Tapera Chavhundura (34) on Tuesday and meted instant justice on them.

“I can confirm a case in Mukumbura where Kukunzangoma struck his ex-wife twice with bricks after assaulting Chavhundura once with a log on the head, thereby leaving the two battling for life at a local hospital,” Dhliwayo said.

It is alleged that Kukunzangoma went to his ex-wife’s homestead around 10pm on Tuesday and was advised that she was not around. He searched for her around and found her in a compromising position with Chavhundura in a granary.

In a fit of rage, Kukunzangoma picked a log and struck Chavhundura once on the head and he became unconscious. His ex-wife tried to flee, but was struck with a brick on the back and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours managed to intervene and handed the accused to the police.

