Hadebe’s team woes mount

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe’s Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo continued to struggle, this time suffering a 2-0 defeat to Portland Timbers at home on Saturday.

Hadebe was barred from joining the Warriors ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, with the club citing COVID-19 protocols.

The lanky defender has played 10 full games for Houston Dynamo and Saturday’s game was his six defeat since he arrived in the US in July from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Dynamo have played 23 games, with only three wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats with 19 points, anchoring the 13-team MLS Western Conference. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will be played by top seven from the Eastern and Western Conference.

