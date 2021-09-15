Geraldine Roche to launch

BY SHARON SIBINDI

A GERALDINE Roche production, which delivers educational messages on various subjects using drama and film, is set to launch a talkshow in October, Teens Talk Live Show that addresses teenage issues.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Geraldine Roche programmes manager Khaliphile Sibanda said the programme, to be launched in October, would give teens space to speak out on issues that affect them.

“I am happy that the COVID-19 lockdown has been relaxed. It means I will resume my activities. We have lined up productions such as Teens Talk Live Show. This show will discuss issues that affect young people,” she said.

“This will be a live show and teenagers will be sharing their experiences.”

Sibanda said the show would touch on a number of topics and guests from different backgrounds would be invited.

“This show will start in October. We will be discussing issues such as sex, fashion, culture, religion and mental and reproductive health issues, among others,” she said.

Follow Sharon on Twitter @SibindiSharon