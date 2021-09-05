Coca-Cola Women’s Linc donates to leprosy centre

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The Coca-Cola Women’s Linc Zimbabwe, a group of female employees of Delta Corporation, Schweppes Zimbabwe and Coca-Cola has donated point of lay chickens worth $500 000 to Mutemwa Leprosy Centre to kickstart a project which would bring income to the centre.

The group donated 300 point of lay chickens, including feed and water containers; which is expected to help the centre be self-sustainable.

“We did a needs analysis at Mutemwa in terms of making sure that it becomes sustainable so that it does not rely on donations as you can see the environment we are operating in. After being hit by COVID-19, most donors are no longer able to make donations so it became very important for Mutemwa to look for projects that would sustain them into the future while the world or the environment picks up from the havoc of the pandemic,” Coca-Cola Women’s Linc president Patricia Murambinda said at the occasion to mark the donation.

“As Coca-Cola Women’s Link we decided to donate 300 point of lay chickens, including their feed, the containers for water and the food itself and the value of that project is about $500 000 and I am very excited today to be here to see that the project has kick-started very well and to be told the chickens are now laying eggs and they are harvesting seven crates per day which they are selling to the community.”

She said the group recently commissioned a classroom block with four classes and a toilet block at Cheuchi Primary School in Mashonaland West.

Last year, they donated uniforms and sanitary wear to Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services worth $200 000 and some beverages in a bid to improve the livelihoods of female inmates.

