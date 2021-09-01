Chiredzi residents resist COVID-19 vaccination

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

ALTHOUGH Chiredzi town was red-zoned early this year as a COVID-19 hotspot and put under localised lockdown, residents in the sugar-producing district are still reluctant to get vaccinated.

According to district medical officer Brian Dhlandhlara, 33 000 have received their first jabs while only 20 700 people have so far received their second doses out of a population of over 300 000 people, with 62 people succumbing to the disease.

The majority of those vaccinated are Tongaat Hullet workers.

Dhlandhlara said this on Tuesday while addressing a stakeholders meeting on COVID-19 vaccination, water provision, hygiene and sanitation organised by United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (UCHIRRA).

“We are carrying out awareness campaigns because we have a few people who are willing to get vaccinated. A large number is sitting on the fence and remain undecided. People should know that unvaccinated people are at higher risk of contracting the deadly virus and there is also a higher chance of death. I would like to thank Tongaat Hullet for vaccinating its workers,” Dhlandhlara said.

Police Inspector Lydia Tshuma, during her presentation said they had arrested several people for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

These include 68 vendors, 30 touts, 76 for liquor offences, 30 operators of pirate taxis, 25 operators of private kombis and three buses.

“As police we are playing our part to curb violations of COVID-19 regulations. We want to warn members of the public that we won’t hesitate to arrest those who break the law,” Tshuma said.

Chiredzi is among areas classified as COVID-19 hotspots following a surge in new virus cases.

Masvingo and Chiredzi in Masvingo province, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and all the northern suburbs of Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Hurungwe and Karoi were classified as COVID-19 hotspots following a surge in virus cases.