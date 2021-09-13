Chikazi defies odds in stone carving

BY TENDAI SAUTA

AWARD-WINNING female sculptor Winnet Chikazi says she has embraced the use of technology for marketing and selling her artworks in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chikazi had a humble beginning in sculpting, being apprenticed through stages of polishing-up carvings to stone chipping by her late husband Philemon Jehure.

Jehure produces animal figurines using verdite and spring stone.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an economic meltdown and it is difficult for artists to survive in such times when there are not many foreigners, who are our main clients, coming to Zimbabwe,” she said.

“There is life in stones. I raised my four children through stone artworks and I would like to encourage everyone to work hard and aim beyond bread and butter.”

Chikazi works from Chitungwiza Arts Centre.

Her carvings include guinea fowls, caterpillars, owls and birds.

“Birds remind me of peace and tranquility.

“The singing of birds brings joy to my life. Guinea fowls love each other, that is why I have a deep passion for them. Likewise, families should be bonded by love,” she said.

“Caterpillars are important in the production of compost which is essential for gardens and field manure.

“Without caterpillars there will be no manure and resultantly, without manure there will be no good harvests.”

Chikazi said her wish was for an improved funding of arts projects and provision of tools and raw materials.

