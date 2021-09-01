Big Blow! Two Bafana Bafana Players Out

Two players will not travel with Bafana Bafana to Zimbabwe for the FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier.

Bafana are due to face the Warriors at National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday, September 3, but they will be without Mamelodi Sundowns striker Thabiso Kutumela and overseas-based defender Thabang Phete after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Bafana Bafana doctor Tshepo Molobi confirmed that the two players tested positive after receiving the results.

“Unfortunately we have to report the two COVID cases that we’ve got in camp. Remember we did a round of testing on Wednesday morning and we started getting results from last night. Remember, for a large group like this, it’s impractical to get the results all at once. We started getting the two flagged cases early in the morning. The earliest was Thibang Phete, who immediately isolated and later on, it emerged that Thabiso Kutumela also tested positive,” Molobi told the SAFA media department.

“Of the 40 tests, those are the only two tests that came back positive. So, I can safely say that everybody else has tested negative. – Soccer Laduma