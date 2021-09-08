Army commander’s wife tipped for Zanu PF top post

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF Nyanga North constituency MP Chido Sanyatwe is reportedly leading the race to take over as the Manicaland Zanu PF provincial women’s league chairperson, with several districts said to be backing her ahead of the elections expected to be held next month.

Sanyatwe is wife to Zimbabwe ambassador to Tanzania and former Presidential Guard commander, Anselem Sanyatwe.

She is facing competition from this incumbent, Happiness Nyakuedzwa who is determined to return her seat despite being dumped by her district, Makoni, last month.

Makoni district, however, endorsed Nyakuyedzwa’s husband, Albert for the provincial chairmanship where he will battle it out with current chairperson Mike Madiro.

Party insiders, who commented on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation and also breaking the party’s regulations that prohibits candidates from campaign, said Sanyatwe is leading the race.

“Cde Sanyatwe has done a lot for her constituency, she has been helping women with poultry projects, sewing machines among other projects, so people are appreciating what she has been doing and she is being supported by many districts in upcoming provincial elections,” said a women’s league provincial member.

“What is interesting in the women’s league elections Cde Nyakuedzwa is not wanted in her own Makoni district; this is an advantage for Sanyatwe. Mutasa district is supporting Sanyatwe.”

Aspiring candidates who are eyeing for provincial positions are allegedly holding secret campaigns.

Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa recently warned party members to desist from campaigning as this was disturbing the party’s restructuring process.

Zanu PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka yesterday said he was expecting party members to follow the party’s pronouncement.

“The party is yet to make a pronouncement on the elections and party members are expected to follow what the party is saying. So far, we have restructuring exercises for cells and branches.”

Sanyatwe was elected into leadership of Manicaland province and was promoted to secretary for administration in the women’s league in 2013.

After being elected into Parliament in 2018, Sanyatwe is a member of the portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts.

