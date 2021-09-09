Army boss accident: Convict granted $50 000 bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HIGH Court judge has granted $50 000 bail pending appeal to a 51-year-old Harare motorist who was jailed last month for crashing into Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda’s vehicle.

Sinoia Desmond, who pleaded guilty to the charges of reckless driving was last month sentenced to one year in jail.

Desmond, now represented by Lovemore Madhuku and Tawanda Takaindisa, yesterday appeared before judge Justice Webster Chinamhora seeking bail pending appeal, Madhuku noted that Desmond was convicted of a non-existent charge.

Justice Chinamhora ordered Desmond to deposit $50 000 with the Clerk of Court pending his appeal against conviction and sentence.

According to the State, Desmond rammed into Sibanda’s passenger door on August 23 this year after failing to give way to Sibanda’s motorcade along Samora Machel Avenue.

In sentencing him, magistrate Barbara Mateko ruled that Desmond failed to proffer special circumstances on why he did not stop to give Sibanda’s motorcade right of way.

