Willard Katsande in road rage incident

Former Kaizer Chiefs hard-tackling midfielder Willard Katsande was allegedly ambushed and assaulted by an unknown man in a road rage incident on Saturday night in Roodepoort on the West Rand.

The 35-year-old player, who currently applies his trade at newly promoted Sekhukhune United, opened a case of common assault and malicious damage to property at the Honeydew police station. The case is being investigated.

According to Katsande’s statement to the police, which City Press has seen, the altercation was allegedly sparked by a man in a white Ford EcoSport who showed him the “middle figure” while driving on Hendrick Potgieter and Peter roads.

“White male came out of his vehicle and hit me with his fists on my head. He also break (sic) my right window and right side mirror on my vehicle. He hit my vehicle with his foot on the side. The total value of the damage is R50 000,” reads the police statement.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubele had not responded to media enquiries at the time of publishing.

Katsande confirmed the incident:

With due respect kindly note that I can’t comment any further on this matter.

The defensive midfielder spent 10 years playing for Chiefs and was released before the start of the new DStv Premiership season this month. – news24