Victoria Falls installs solar streetlights

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

VICTORIA Falls City Council has embarked on a programme to install solar streetlights in its suburbs to ensure the safety of residents and tourists visiting the resort town. The solar lights will also avert human-wildlife conflict.

In a recent circular, the council’s public relations department said the ongoing project would use cost-effective technology.

“The City of Victoria Falls wishes to inform its stakeholders and residents that there is ongoing installation of solar streetlights across the town,” the circular read.

“This is part of council’s commitment to make the tourist destination safe and accessible at night to residents and visitors through smart and efficient technologies.”

The council urged drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution during the process.

“During the installation period, there is going to be trenching along the city’s road network,” council warned.

The local authority urged residents to protect public infrastructure.

“The development serves to benefit the community of Victoria Falls and its visitors, hence members of the public are encouraged to help the local authority in guarding the infrastructure and reporting any form of vandalism to the authorities.”

Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini confirmed the development.

“Yes, council has embarked on the programme of installing solar streetlights in our city. We are working flat out to make sure our city is lit at night to reduce or avert animal-human conflict cases. It is my desire that residents get quality services and streetlighting is one of them,” Dlamini said.

