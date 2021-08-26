Transport crisis now a security threat: Passengers

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has petitioned Parliament to intervene and help end the country’s worsening public transport situation which has resulted in commuters falling victim to mugging, sexual harassment and robbery after disembarking from buses late at night.

In a petition to Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda, PAZ national co-ordinator Tafadzwa Goliati said the commuting public had resorted to the use of private vehicles as Zupco buses were failing to cope with demand.

“There is a serious transport shortage in Zimbabwe. This forces people to use private kombis, trucks and cars,” Goliati said.

“This has resulted in the rise in muggings, robberies, murder, loss of valuables and rape cases.”

Government has banned kombis and allowed only buses under the Zupco franchise to operate. This has created a shortage of transport.

“The government should look for a private investor in the transport sector to alleviate challenges being faced by passengers,” Goliati said.

