Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while he filmed scenes for new Mission: Impossible movie in Birmingham

Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen while he filmed scenes for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film in Birmingham, police have said.

The X7 was taken from Church Street, but was found a short time later in Smethwick, a few miles away.

Investigations are ongoing, West Midlands Police said.

The car reportedly had thousands of pounds worth of goods inside as well as luggage belonging to the Hollywood actor and his entourage, when it was stolen on Tuesday.

The vehicle had been parked in Church Street outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise has been staying, according to The Sun.

The star has been in England in recent months, as he films the latest instalment in the action movie franchise.

Cruise has been using Birmingham’s Grand Central station which is doubling up as an Abu Dhabi airport as part of the production of Mission: Impossible 7.

Crowds gathered during the week in a bid to glimpse the actor, who was seen filming in front of a row of shops above the station’s main concourse.

Cruise, 59, who is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, has been spotted in and around the city in recent days.

Birmingham Transport Police shared an image of the masked movie star alongside two officers, with the message: “I promise you, this isn’t photoshopped.”

A few days ago he was pictured at an Indian restaurant, with the venue saying he enjoyed his chicken tikka masala so much he ordered the curry for a second time after finishing the first serving.

He has also reportedly made use of a family’s garden in nearby Warwickshire as he flew into the region by helicopter while Coventry airport was temporarily closed.

In April, pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire – said to be attached to the film – with a track running towards a precipice at an open pit near Stoney Middleton in the Peak District.

Cruise has also enjoyed himself at Wimbledon, Euro 2020 and at Silverstone for the Formula One this summer. – Sky News