Theatre trust commits to nurture Chitown talent

BY TENDAI SAUTA

MUSIC and theater icon Noel Tsungai Marerwa, who is also the Fun City Theatre Trust director, has made a commitment to develop, empower and provide a platform for all performing artistes from Chitungwiza.

Famed for hit song Seke Mutema and his role in television drama Ganyau Express, Marerwa told NewsDay Life & Style that there is a lot of talent in Chitungwiza that needs upliftment.

“Fun City Theatre Arts is a registered trust that envisions a bright future when the arts industry is fully incorporated into the mainstream economies,” he said.

“We are providing equal opportunities for both sexes. Our demographic figures indicate that females are more than males. Our membership from the board members right down to the performers reflect this.”

He added: “Chitungwiza is a sleeping giant and we are pushing it to wake up.

“This was the hometown for the late musical icons like Paul Mpofu, Cephas Mashakada, Mkoma Ketai, Marko Sibanda, CDE Chinx and it is also home to Alick Macheso, Nicholas Zacharia, Pastor and Mai Charamba, Baba Manyeruke, Spiwe Chimuti and Bethany Pasinawako, among others.”

Marerwa said relevant infrastructural development is key in order for Chitungwiza to host big arts festivals.

“I have observed that despite the underutilisation of Unit L Hall and the Aquatic Complex due to high costs, Chitungwiza has only in recent times showcased Shoko Festival and the Chi Expo as major family events in comparison to Harare which hosts more due to its centrality and availability of suitable venues,” he said.

“In our case, Chitungwiza Arts Centre provides Fun City Theatre Arts with rehearsal space.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marerwa said people should continue to follow safety guidelines put in place by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 can kill, so let us continue to sanitise, maintain a good social distance, get vaccinated and steaming to disempower the virus,” he said.

“The COVID-19 restrictions on travel and public performances have offered me an opportunity to plan, create and forge new partnerships.”

