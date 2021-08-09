Teen beatboxer aims high

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

RISING female beatboxer Natasha Mashonganyika (18) says her dream to showcase the beatboxing craft to the world has enabled her to come up with better lyrics and song concepts.

Beatboxing craft fuses the mouth, lips, tongue and voice to create a unique sound.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the teenager said beatboxing art had helped her come up with a unique African sound that has stolen the hearts of many.

“Beatboxing has ignited my ability to be creative. I make a beat, create a sound and it becomes easier to figure out the lyrics. I always produce random beats,” she said.

“Beatbox is not just one sound or genre, but it involves the mixing or fusing of different sounds which makes it part and parcel of the Afro and hip-hop music l usually do.”

Mashonganyika said she was inspired to venture into the art by talent shows.

“I had a passion for music since childhood as my mother loved to watch talent shows and I was somehow hooked to those that had to do with music.

“My brother was the first to fall in love with beatboxing and became ambitious about it before me. This made it easier for me to pursue it,” she said.

“Recognising that I had the potential, I started watching more international beatboxing shows and copying what was being done made me gain more control of the type of beats and sounds l wanted to do.”

Mashonganyika said she was open for more collaborations having worked with seasoned beatboxer Pro Beats on a single titled Fambe Fambe.

“The experience I got after working with Pro Beats on the single Fambe Fambe as the vocalist motivated me to produce my own songs. My dream is to be widely recognised as an artiste who brings out her best and I want to achieve it by working extra hard in my career,” she said.

“Given a chance, I would really wish to collaborate with big artistes like Tamy Moyo and Jah Prayzah. I believe this will help me reach a wider audience and pass my message through art.”

Mashonganyika said she was working on a couple of singles namely Zvese, Come Around and My Own to be released soon.

“I hope the forthcoming singles will help to put my name out there as previously my focus was competing in talent shows.

“My biggest success so far was being the Starbrite Talent Show (2019) finalist as a beatboxer. The show made me discover the voice within me. It was a life-changing and self-discovery experience that has enabled me to figure out my strengths and weaknesses.”

