Tanzania begins nationwide Covid vaccination roll out

Tanzanians have started arriving at one of its 550 vaccination centres to receive their Covid jabs as a nationwide campaign gets under way.

The country, which is facing a third wave of the pandemic, has received a million doses of the single-jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the US under the Covax scheme.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who got her injection last week, said Tanzania has placed another order for the vaccine through the African Union as part of its plan to initially target more than 60% of the population.

The start of this campaign comes at a time when the public opinion is divided over the safety of the vaccines

President Samia, who has shifted the country away from the Covid scepticism of her predecessor, has urged Tanzania to come out and get the jab.

The country was one of the last on the continent to receive any vaccines. – BBC