Swift donates wheelchairs

BY EVANS MATHANDA

The country’s leading logistics company Swift, a subsidiary of Unifreight, has donated 75 wheelchairs across the country to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The campaign will see 75 people in need of wheelchairs benefiting from the programme.

The campaign started on August 12, 2021 at Swift’s Harare depot and saw Jairos Jiri Association receiving 10 wheelchairs.

The company has partnered with Jairos Jiri Association, a leading institution working with people with disability, which assisted in identifying some of the wheelchair recipients.