Swagga drops second album

By Moses Mugugunyeki

KADOMA-BASED hip-hop artiste Lee-Roy Tashinga Dzingisai, popularly known as Chidhakwa Chine Swagga in the showbiz, has released Love and Other Unnecessary Things as his second album.

The six-track album was launched virtually on Sunday in line with the stipulated World Health Organisation and government health guidelines meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The album was produced by Terz and Freak while the songs were mixed and mastered by Leo Ultrasonic at Ultrasonic Studios.

Songs on the album are Feeler Ma Don’ts, Zvemoyo, Amanda, Slow Wine, Ma Boys Angu and Silent Prayer (featuring Crowley).

Swagga launched his musical career as a teenager in 2010.

He released a number of tracks before dropping his debut eight-track album Once a King in 2017.

The 27-year-old hip-hop musician derives motivation and inspiration from other artistes.

“Well, l am inspired by a lot of people, but just to mention a few Jnr Brown, Noble Styles, Post Malone & Reason,” he said.

