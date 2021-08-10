Siziba champions girl power

BY SINDISO DUBE

IN the spirit of commemorating the annual International Youth Day, Bulawayo-based musician Takaidza Siziba says young women should be empowered in order to stand on their own other than rely on men.

Commemorated annually on August 12, International Youth Day brings youth issues to the fore and celebrates the potential of youths as active partners in the global community.

Zimbabwe also commemorates National Youth Day on February 21.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Siziba, who released a song ahead of the day titled Zim Girl, that has an accompanying video, said his heart bled for the girl child.

“When I wrote the song I had the girl child, our daughters and sisters in mind.

“The girl child should not let her beauty and body be misled by the pressures of society,” he said.

“The girl child should maintain moral and cultural values in the modern society by being mindful of men who would want to use them sexually in exchange for certain favours.”

Siziba, who launched his musical career in 2017, played the keyboard for Sotsha Moyo of Black Umfolosi and also worked with Ndingo Johwa from Botswana.

As a way of investing in his art, he established his own studio, The Beat Hub which is located in the Bulawayo central business district.