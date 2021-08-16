Sculpting has put Zim on global map: Chamutsa

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

SCULPTOR Nhamo Chamutsa has encouraged sculptors to include cultural elements in their work to reach out to international clients.

Chamutsa, who operates at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Harare, told NewsDay Life & Style that educating rising artists will preserve the importance of art and culture in the country.

“As an African, I use my sculptures to represent our culture, values of respect, the memories of our ancestors and history in general.

“Showcasing my work abroad has enabled me to interact with people of different races and cultures, letting me to be recognised internationally. The profits I make outside the country are much higher as they really value my art,” he said.

Chamutsa said his vision was to share the knowledge and expertise he acquired over the years, with the younger generation to create a legacy of passionate and outstanding artists in Zimbabwe.

“My vision as an artist is to extend my knowledge to young people aspiring to take art to the next level.

“This will ensure that sculpting becomes an identifiable art that unites people around the world as many appreciate our work as Zimbabweans,” he said.

Chamutsa, who drew inspiration from his father, said his sculptures were recreations of nature and the way people live, bringing a phenomenon that is meaningful to society.

“I was born in Harare and began to sculpt after leaving school in 1997 joining my father at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Harare. Over the years, I have become the best in creation and abstract art,” he said.

“I always try to bring innovative ideas to my sculptures so that new work is a departure from the work before. My sculptures represent a good subject out of stone, something which people can recognise and relate to.”

Chamutsa said his talent opened a lot of opportunities that made him a treasured sculptor beyond the country’s borders.

“Through my art, I have been able to meet many people of different languages and cultures as I travelled around the world. I met respected people like presidents of other countries, high-profile celebrities and businesspeople,” he said.

“My work has been presented in Missouri Botanic Gardens, United States of America, Germany, Netherlands and Swiss Belgium,” he said.

Chamutsa said some of the pieces he made included bullfrogs, dancing ladies, abstract flowers,

tortoises, birds and many others.