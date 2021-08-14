Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame frustrated by defeat

After Friday’s away game, he tweeted: “We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win.”

In two further rapid-fire tweets, he demanded “a plan that really works” and lamented that “fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this”.

Since 2018, the Rwandan government has had a controversial sponsorship deal worth more than £30m ($42m), which involves a “Visit Rwanda” logo displayed on Arsenal shirt sleeves.

Critics have said it is an example of the authoritarian leader of a poor, African country subsidising a wealthy football club. But the Rwandan government says the sponsorship more than pays for itself over in tourism revenue.