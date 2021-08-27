Rights doctors donate to Mpilo fire victims

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has donated various goods to Mpilo Central Hospital staff who lost household goods in a hostel inferno in May this year.

The donation comprised grocery hampers, clothing vouchers, blankets and personal protective equipment such as stethoscopes, laboratory coats and scrubs.

Forty-one households lost property and clothing when a fire razed their residential hostel at the institution.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Speaking at the handover ceremony yesterday, ZADHR secretary Norman Matara said he believed the gesture would go a long way in complementing government and other stakeholders efforts in alleviating the plight of the affected families.

“As ZADHR, we appreciate the challenges faced by healthcare workers as they seek to discharge their day-to-day duties in this context, let alone when one’s livelihood has been negatively impacted under unforeseen and tragic circumstances,” Matara said.

“We hope that this act of solidarity among medical cadres and between ZADHR and healthcare workers in distress will further strengthen professional values based on mutual respect.”

ZADHR executive director Calvin Fambirai said: “We are proud to advise that Truworths Limited has offered a 40% discount on all cash purchases in local currency through their three brands, such as Truworths, Truworths Man and Topics to all healthcare workers affected by the inferno.

“To that end, ZADHR has extended support with an initial deposit to assist the affected families and individuals with a few items of clothing under this initiative.”

Mpilo fire victims’ representative Misheck Ruwende said: “You (ZADHR) have shown that you are our brothers and sisters. You have shown that you have taken this problem to be yours. You understand better the needs of the doctors since you are doctors yourselves.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, ZADHR in partnership with the Bulawayo city health department facilitated a nurses training programme on antigen rapid diagnostic testing in the city.

The rights doctors have been holding countrywide training programmes to enhance nurses’ knowledge of COVID-19 testing options and equip them with clinical skills to safely and accurately conduct COVID-19 antigen rapid diagnostic testing, record keeping and data usage.

