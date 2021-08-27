Rhinos Queens in CL winning start

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Black Rhinos Queens began their historic inaugural Caf Women Champions League campaign on a high after two second half goals saw them sinking Zambian side Green Buffaloes in the opening Group B match in Durban, South Africa, yesterday.

Substitute and veteran midfielder Marjory Nyaumwe, who recently joined the club on a six-month loan deal, opened the scoresheet on the hour mark before young forward Christabel Katona sealed a crucial win with another goal 17 minutes before fulltime.

Katona had a big influence on the game as she delivered the corner kick which was headed home by Nyaumwe to break the deadlock after a drab first half.

The Queens’ win was made remarkable by the fact that there has not been competitive football in the country for almost two years and the team had just about three weeks to prepare.

The Kuda Matuwi-coached side will now face Tura Magic of Namibia in their next match tomorrow and can book their berth in the next round in the three-team group if they can avoid defeat.

These are the zonal qualifying matches which will see the winner advance to the final tournament to be held in Egypt.

Two top-placed teams in the pool, plus those from Group A, will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for September 2.

