Real Betis sign a collaboration agreement with FC Platinum

Real Betis Balompié have signed a collaboration agreement with FC Platinum, the main football team in Zimbabwe.

This partnership will be aimed to common growth by sharing information and methodology. The African club will increase their expertise in fields such as fan engagement; the use of big data; monetization in social media; youth teams management, digital transformation; or new ways of revenue applied to professional football.

This agreement comes after the strengthening of Real Betis’ presence in Africa following the creation of Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

FC Platinum are the most powerful team in Zimbabwe in recent years. They have won the last three editions of the Zimbabwe Premier League (2017, 2018 and 2019) and taken part in the CAF Champions League. The green club have experienced a great transformation in recent times. – Real Betis Balompié