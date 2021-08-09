Raymeg plans massive retail outlet

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

RAYMEG Consultants Pvt Limited, a corporate member of the Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (Zicorba), says plans are afoot to open a multi-million-dollar retail outlet in Harare, which will serve as a hub for the supply of rabbit meat in the country.

In its latest industry update, Zicorba said if complete, the outlet would help promote rabbit product consumption in the country.

“Plans (are) afoot to open a multi-million-dollar retail outlet in Harare, which will serve as a hub for the supply of rabbit meat and rabbit products in the country,” Zicorba said.

“Raymeg Holdings recently launched a stockfeed division, which distributes rabbit pellets and other feeds manufactured by Agrifoods, National Foods and Capital Foods. A veterinary shop is also in the pipeline,” it said.

Raymeng also announced that the construction of Zimbabwe’s first export-certified rabbit abattoir is complete, thrusting rabbit meat firmly on to the country’s white meat sub-sector, which was until recently a preserve of pork, chicken and fish.

The abattoir, which is one of the biggest rabbit meat processing facilities in Africa, has an installed capacity of between 2,5 tonnes and 3,5 tonnes of rabbit meat per single day shift.

Raymeg executive director Paidamoyo Nyamakanga said the abattoir, situated on a 2,5-acre plot in Waterfalls, Harare, had generated interest on the domestic and export market.

“Since construction of the abattoir was completed at the beginning of July, we received a flood of enquiries from potential local and external customers. The response from rabbit farmers has also been humbling.

“During our first week of operation, we bought nearly 1 000 live rabbits, mainly from Harare and its environs,” she said.

“In readiness for the opening of the abattoir, we signed trade agreements with some of Zimbabwe’s largest supermarket chains, namely Pick ‘n Pay and TM Supermarkets, Spar Zimbabwe and Choppies. Rabbit meat is currently available in these outlets.”

“While we are encouraged by the response from the local market, we feel that the price of rabbit meat is still much higher than that of other competing white meats such as chicken, beef and

fish.

“For us to effectively compete on the white meat sub-sector and entrench rabbit meat on the local market, we need to revisit the prices of rabbits and rabbit meat, lest the rabbit sector remains a backyard operation,” Nyamakanga said.

Depending on the scale of production in Zimbabwe, Raymeg Holdings will consider opening smaller abattoirs in other major centres in Zimbabwe, she said.

Raymeg is a diversified group with interests in agriculture, real estate, energy, private security, leisure and resorts, aquatic sectors as well as strategic

communication and media management.

