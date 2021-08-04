‘Poland visa agent’ fraudster nabbed

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE fraudster yesterday appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga after she allegedly conned a couple claiming that she was a travel agent and could facilitate visas acquisition for them to travel to Poland.

Patience Chidavaenzi (25) was granted $10 000 bail and remanded to September 30.

Allegations are that during the period from April to June this year at Hesgate Market in Harare, Chidavaenzi intentionally misrepresented facts to Chipo Sithole to the effect that she was a EuroAfrica Travelling Services agent.

She demanded payment of US$3 900 from Sithole for processing of work permits for her and her husband, Tendai Chirenda, and their child.

On May 17, Sithole paid US$2 000 and US$170. She also paid US$230 on May 24 and another US$1 500 on June 4 for the work permits.

Chidavaenzi then made Sithole and Chirenda to complete three different forms for processing of the applications. One of the forms was allegedly written in Polish and she interpreted to the complainant and her husband.

They were asked to wait for two weeks so that they would be able to visit the Polish embassy and apply for

visas.

After two weeks, Chidavaenzi gave excuses and the complainant realised that she was conned.

The complainants were prejudiced of US$3 900 and nothing was recovered.

