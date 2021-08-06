Old Mutual donates PPE to Mpilo Hospital staff

BY NIZBERT MOYO

MPILO Central Hospital staff yesterday received donations of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and food hampers from Old Mutual to protect them from contracting the novel coronavirus.

The donation came at a time the insurance giant launched a campaign to encourage communities to get vaccinated, observing COVID-19 regulations and protocols.

Old Mutual group chief executive officer Samuel Matsekete told Southern Eye that the company’s objective was to protect its workers, safeguard their operations and work with government, clients and communities to fight effects of the pandemic.

“We are extending this thrust to raise awareness among communities we work with through behavioural change and vaccination campaigns, which we launched last month,” Matsekete said.

“As the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the nation, Old Mutual is working hard to respond and bring its services and expertise to people.”

He said Old Mutual had redesigned its business functions for remote working as a clear COVID-19 policy to their staff and stakeholders.

“Old Mutual applauds the government for importing and rolling out vaccines throughout the country,” Matsekete said.

“These vaccines are instilling hope that family vacations, festivals and dinners with friends are on the horizon. Vaccines are giving people hope and make plans to socialise once again.”

Mpilo Hospital acting clinical director Francis Chiwora said the PPE would go a long way in protecting frontline workers at the health institution.

“This is a pleasing donation, the PPE is crucial in the management of patients with COVID-19. It will protect the worker. The food hampers will help to motivate the staff during these hard times when remunerations for public staff are not sufficient,’’ Chiwora said.

Mpilo Hospital was reportedly recording an influx of COVID-19 patients.