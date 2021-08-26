Old Mutual CEO interfaces with youths

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

OLD Mutual Group chief executive officer Sam Matsekete today interfaces with the youths for this week’s edition of the virtual StartUp & Entrepreneur Meet-Up.

The event, courtesy of Eight2Five Innovation Hub and powered by Old Mutual, aims to capacitate the Zimbabwean youths with information and knowledge that will take them the extra mile on their entrepreneurial journey.

Eight2Five Innovation Hub managing partner Pedzisai Chimbwanda said the event was part of their weekly online series that brought together entrepreneurs and business intellect for exchange of knowledge and networking.

“Matsekete feels very privileged and humbled to share his experience with young people as Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual continues to create opportunities for young people to provide economic solutions for Zimbabwe’s social challenges,” he said.

“Young people, entrepreneurs and business owners of all ages are invited to join on Zoom, or via livestream on the Eight2Five Innovation Hub’s Facebook page to pick Matsekete’s brain on all the issues relating to business formalisation.”

Chimbwanda said Matsekete, who is also head of Old Mutual Rest of Africa Banking Portfolio, is well-known for his proven track record of successful leadership in business from his time with First Capital Bank, Zimnat Lion Insurance, and Old Mutual Asset Management.

“Matsekete, who is not new to the #MeetUp has promised more insights and knowledge as he unbundles the benefits of formalising one’s business venture.

“He is not selfish with his fountain of experiences and wisdom as he always brings exciting insights,” he said.

“Matsekete was on the platform five months ago with the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry, discussing youth as leaders in their spheres of influence, opportunities and youth contribution to economic development.”

