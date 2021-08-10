NGZ Byo’s acting director shares vision

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE newly-appointed acting regional director for National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo, Silenkosi Moyo, says she desires to reach out to women in arts and under-represented sections of society as part of efforts to promote inclusivity.

Moyo, who has been the gallery’s administrator, took over after former regional director Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi stepped down last month.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Moyo said under the gallery’s sphere of operation, she would make sure all under-represented sections of society are covered.

“I am humbled that the organisation (NGZ in Bulawayo) has afforded me the opportunity to contribute in this acting capacity to an industry I love,” she said.

“Being assigned this role is a wonderful opportunity for me not just as a woman, but as a leader in an industry where women are under-represented at all levels of the arts value chain.”

In terms of programming, Moyo said visual artists should look forward to capacity enhancement through digital and contemporary art trends.

“The visual artists should look forward to expansion of the outreach programme to the diverse geographical locations under the NGZ in Bulawayo’s sphere of operation.

“The repairs and maintenance of the Douslin House, a protected historical building, that is home to NGZ in Bulawayo and artists will be continued.”

Moyo said the country had talented artists who should be appreciated locally as they are sometimes more recognised internationally.

“Art is the purest expression of a people’s identity and aspirations. I would like to encourage our local people to support local art firstly through their patronage and secondly through consumption,” she said.

Moyo has been in the arts and culture industry for 14 years where she managed to successfully run programmes that promoted the under-represented sections of society.

Among the projects were the Girl Empowerment Programme through visual arts and Pink Perspectives, an exhibition that spoke to breast cancer issues.

Follow Sharon on Twitter @SibindiSharon