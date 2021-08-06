New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

TOURISM in Kariba is set to boost following the move by Crispy Fresh to resuscitate flights into the resort town and airstrips within the basin.

The resumption of flights followed a seven year hiatus by Air Zimbabwe.

Crispy Fresh managing director Mark Lawrence said: “The first flight flew into Kariba recently taking 10 guests to Rhino Camp, landing at Tashinga Airstrip. Crispy Fresh is chartering Halsted Aviation planes each week which will fly every Friday from Harare to Kariba and back to Harare on Monday.”

Lawrence added: “Flights will be weekly from Harare with possibly two stops in the Kariba area per flight. Planes can land at Bumi, Tashinga or Fothergill airstrips as well as at Kariba. In other words, the plane could land at Bumi and Kariba, or Bumi and Fothergill.”

Kariba Tourism and Business Indaba administrator Cephas Shonhiwa commended the development, saying it was long overdue.

“We welcome the initiative as it will resuscitate the tourism sector which has been on its knees for some time especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been following and supporting such initiatives and even appointed one of our members as Kariba Tourism and Business Indaba to coordinate for this connectivity to happen,” Shonhiwa said.

“We are happy that there is development in Kariba and that clients will no-longer have problems flying into the resort town. Though it is a charter plane, it is offering rates which are quite affordable.”

Shonhiwa added: “We encourage operators in Kariba to support this great initiative to make sure Kariba continues to be an internationally sought after tourist destination.”