MDC Alliance activist Chigumbu burial today

PROMINENT MDC Alliance activist Clint Chigumbu, who died in South Africa on Wednesday last week, will be buried in Bulawayo today.

Chigumbu was one of the party’s leading youth activists in Mpopoma, Bulawayo, before he went to South Africa to seek greener pastures.

He died aged 32. The cause of death was not revealed.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said Chigumbu will be laid to rest today.

“Chigumbu will be buried on Monday” Chirowodza said.

“Chigumbu passed on on August 25 in South Africa. It was a sudden death. He was into acting which was his passion.

He joined the MDC in 2008. In the youth wing and the following year, he was given the portfolios of secretary for transport and then defence at ward level in ward 13.”

“In 2019, he left to work in South Africa, but he was still dedicated to the party up to the time of his death. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Chirowodza said burial arrangements were still being made. He said the body was expected to arrive in the country yesterday.

Chirowodza said in 2011, Chigumba were allegedly assaulted by some MDC-T members aligned to Thokozani Khupe, who included the current Douglas Mwonzora led MDC–T spokesperson Witness Dube, who blocked him from voting in the provincial congress held at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union offices in Bulawayo.

