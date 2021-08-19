Letters to the editor: Warriors must go beyond group stages

THERE were exciting moments when African football greats among them Asamoah Gyan, Lucas Radebe, El Hadji Diof, Roger Milla, Rigobert Song, Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba graced the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw in Cameroon this week.

I felt our own Peter Ndlovu or Benjamin Mwaruwari should have been invited to such an event. They belong to the league of Africa’s best footballers.

The Warriors were drawn in Group B which includes Senegal, Malawi and Guinea. I feel it is a fair draw. The Lions of Teranga are the obvious favourites from the group, although anything can happen in football.

With good preparations and investment, it is possible for the Warriors to progress to the next round.

In the previous finals of the continental showcase, the Warriors failed to proceed to the second round largely due to poor preparations.

For the team to avoid elimination in the group stages, Zifa needs to be organised and prioritise players’ welfare. Zifa president Felton Kamambo must make sure that the team has enough time to prepare for the tournament in January.

We have always struggled against Senegal and Guinea. It is not going to be a walk in the park as the Warriors face tough assignments. Senegalese and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane will give us a good run for our money.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić should select players on merit, especially defenders.

Defenders must be at their best to mark Mane out of the game. We need to up our game if we are to emerge the winners in this group. It seems Malawi is going to be easy meat, but we must not underrate them as they might pull a shocker.

If Warriors win against Malawi, force a draw against Guinea, whatever happens against Senegal, they are guaranteed of progressing to the next round.

We have a great squad which comprises European-based players such as Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi, who ply their trade at top leagues.

We have the potential to reach the semis, that is only if we put our house in order, especially on preparation, team selection and mental stability.

This draw gives us a chance to go beyond the second round. Leonard Koni

Govt should improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Tsholotsho

COMMUNITIES, which are part of Heal Zimbabwe peace clubs (CPCs) in Tsholotsho North have expressed concern over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at most clinics. This came out during a virtual dialogue organised by communities working with Heal Zimbabwe on August 15, 2021.

Participants noted that most clinics in wards 1, 4, 5 and 8 have run out of vaccines and this saw many people travelling to Tsholotsho Business Centre where the vaccines are readily available.

More recently, Health ministry officials failed to access Ngamo Clinic in ward 3 because of the poor road network.

This delayed distribution of vaccines to health centres located in remote wards.

Participants also reported that vaccine uptake has increased in Tsholotsho North as most people are beginning to take the pandemic seriously.

It was also resolved that there was need for the CPCs to continue raising awareness on COVID-19 and mobilising community members to get vaccinated.

The meetings by Heal Zimbabwe are part of efforts to empower local communities to help safeguard against human rights abuse and help build peaceful communities.

Heal Zimbabwe utilises various strategies to address conflicts in local communities. One of these ways is the use of community dialogues, an initiative for communities to discuss and collectively identify ways through which they can proffer solutions to local problems.

These platforms also equip communities with relevant information on COVID-19, gender-based violence and human rights.

Such platforms also facilitate local-level conversations on pertinent issues affecting communities as well as create cohesion- Heal Zimbabwe Trust