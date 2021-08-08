Kutinyu cleared

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has been registered with the Premier Soccer League after receiving his international clearance from the Guinea Football Association.

Kutinyu played for Horoya in Guinea and recently returned to Chicken Inn.

He also had a stint in Tanzania.

The GameCocks’ secretary-general Tavengwa Hara confirmed Kutinyu’s registration and the departure of utility player Liberty Chakoroma, who has rejoined his former club, Buffaloes.

Striker Paddington Nyamakura, who previously played for Yadah FC before moving to Chicken Inn has joined Herentals.

“(Tafadzwa) Kutinyu is now a registered Chicken Inn player. Paddington Nyamakura requested to go to Harare to be with his family. He never played football with us so we released him. Sipho Ndlovu was never registered because of an injury that is why we brought in Kutinyu,” Hara said.

He said Chakoroma was on loan from Buffaloes.

“Chakoroma’s (loan) contract expired at the end of June and while we were in the process of negotiating with Bufflaoes, he reverted to the team. There was no need for us to keep on paying loan fees when we don’t know when football will resume,” Hara said.

The transfer window closed last Saturday.

When the Chibuku Super Cup was suspended, Chicken Inn looked poised to qualify for the quarterfinals as they lead Group Two with seven points, same as Highlanders.

