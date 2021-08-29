Ireland exempts Zimbos from mandatory quarantine

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

TRAVELLERS from Zimbabwe to Ireland have been exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine.

Ireland’s Health minister said Zimbabwe was one of 21 other countries which had been removed from the red list for mandatory quarantine.

People from the listed countries required valid proof of vaccination or recovery for them to be admitted into Ireland without mandatory hotel quarantine.

For other countries that are still part of the red list, Ireland requires a negative PCR test for people travelling from those states.

Those with valid proof of vaccination need to provide a negative test and also provide evidence of another negative PCR test from day five onwards to end their quarantine.

If they are required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine, they are able to leave if they have a negative test result from day 10 onwards.

Other countries removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine include Bangladesh, Botswana, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, eSwatini, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda and Uruguay.

Follow Miriam on Twitter @FloMangwaya