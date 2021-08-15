Hadebe’s Dynamo MLS Cup hopes dwindle

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo have an uphill task to make it to the US Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup play-offs after suffering a third successive defeat on Saturday night.

Houston Dynamo lost 3-1 at home to Colorado having previously lost to Minnesota 2-0 away last Sunday and 3-2 away to Austin on August 5.

The club remains without a win since May and are perched on position 11 in the Western Conference with 18 points from 19 games and with five games to go in such a bad run, Houston Dynamo’s chances for the MLS’ premier tournament look bleak.

Following the defeat to Colorado, who are on position three behind LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders, the MLS on their website, said coach Tab Ramos, need to pull his socks up.

“The Dynamo are still winless since May (12 straight) and have now lost their first match at home this season. Tab Ramos’ team needs a speak to salvage their playoff hopes,” the league said.

The Eastern Conference features 14 teams and the MLS rules state: "Each of the 27 MLS clubs will play a maximum of 34 matches in the MLS Regular Season, 17 at home and 17 away, with an emphasis on intra-conference regional play. At the end of the regular season, the top seven clubs in points from each

Hadebe, expected to be part of the Warriors’ squad for World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium next month, played a full game in the defeat to Colorado and is yet to win a game since his arrival in the US in July.

Elsewhere, Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba also played a full 90 minutes in his side Aston Villa’s 3-2 defeat on the road to Waford in their first 2021/22 English Premier League match also played on Saturday.

Nakamba continues to receive rave reviews as per Aston Villa’s hometown publication Birminghammail player ratings.

“The Zimbabwean enjoyed a decent enough start and it is evident from the summer that he looks much better on the ball. Nakamba backed himself in tight areas and even turned provider as he slipped Ings in after getting away from the likes of Cleverley and Kucka. Nakamba was guilty of a hospital pass in-field before McGinn got him out of jail as the Scot put Sarr off. The midfielder was swamped too often, though, as Watford bossed the midfield. In his defence, Nakamba tried absolutely everything,” the publication said.

Warriors’ skipper Knowledge Musona’s Al-Tai was on the receiving end in the Saudi Pro League, losing 1-0 to Al-Hilal in the captain’s first game for his new club.

It was a good hunting day for defender Jordan Zemura’s Bournemouth in the English Championship league as his side beat Nottingham Forest away from home in a game in which the Warriors player also played a full 90 minutes.

So was Zemura’s competition for the left-back jersey in the Warriors’ squad Brendan Galloway, whose Playmouth edged Gillingham 1-0 in League One while Tendayi Darikwa’s Wigan Athletic beat Rotherham 1-0.

Admiral Muskwe came in from the bench as his side Luton Town lost 3-2 to West Brom in a match that was also played on Saturday.