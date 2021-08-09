George Shaya documentary premieres

BY FORTUNE MBELE

A DOCUMENTARY on the life of Dynamos legend George Shaya will be previewed at a local venue in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The project is the brainchild of United States-based Albert Chiwandamira, who is the film’s executive producer.

Veteran journalist Lovemore Dube, who is part of the production crew in Bulawayo, confirmed the event.

“On August 11, we will be previewing the George Shaya Mastermind Documentary, a project headed by the executive producer, Chiwandamira, who is based in the US. He has assembled a team of locally-based filmmakers and journalists and a South Africa-based guru Denford Dzingira. The project has been put to bed,” Dube said.

He said a couple of journalists, former football players, coaches and administrators have been invited for the event, which will be held in strict observations of COVID-19 regulations.

Also invited is Sports ministry official Benson Dube.

“The reason behind the previewing of the documentary is that so often we don’t celebrate our legends. We only wait until they pass on then we go ballistic with very sweet-sounding eulogies, but we are saying let us celebrate these guys while they are still alive. Let them hear the praises. The George Shaya effort is the first in a string of many to follow with the second being on the life of Tymon Mabaleka, footballer and music guru. It will hit the streets between February and March next year,” Dube said.

He added: “We are a team passionate about the game, paying tribute to generations that set the bar. They excited crowds and branded the game and clubs, we are celebrating memories they left us, hoping that future generations can be inspired. The British celebrate Jack Charlton, Emilyn Hughes, George Best as if they are still active, let the world hear about greats affected in their talents by historical prejudices.”

Shaya turns 78 this year.