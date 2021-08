The Correctional Services Department says former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an offsite hospital for medical observation.

The department says 79-year-old Zuma is there for a routine observation by the Military Health Services.

Zuma was admitted to a correctional facility in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, almost a month ago to start serving a 15-month jail sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court.