Epworth man torches girlfriend’s mother to death

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

A 37-YEAR-OLD Epworth woman, Esteri Mafukidze, died in a house inferno on Thursday morning after a boyfriend to one of her two daughters set their house on fire after locking them inside.

Mafukidze’s daughters only identified by their ages, 17 and five, sustained serious burns and have since been admitted to Sally Mugabe Hospital. The body of the deceased was taken to the same hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem.

The reason of the arson was not disclosed.

It is alleged that the suspect Chrispen Chamanda went to the now deceased’s house whereupon he set it on fire after locking the door from outside while the now-deceased was sleeping inside with her two daughters.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“Neighbours heard some screaming noise before rushing to the scene. The two daughters were rescued after suffering serious burns while their mother was unfortunate not to escape from the inferno. She had no signs of life. A report was made at ZRP Epworth and the police attended the scene,” he said.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police station. It is a very sad situation which is very disturbing. The motive behind the burning of the house and subsequent killing of the now deceased is being investigated.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe