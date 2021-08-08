Deregistered nurse in court for operating illegal clinic

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

A KWEKWE man has been arraigned before the courts for operated an unregistered clinic, pretending to be a medical doctor and prescribing drugs which were deemed dangerous, while treating COVID-19 symptoms.

Bloodwell Togara (39), who is a de-registered nurse, last week appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mildred Matuvi facing charges of practising as a doctor of medicine and possession of dangerous drugs without a licence. He was remanded to August 25 after paying $10 000 bail.

Togara allegedly admitted a COVID-19 patient named Esther Musumba (80) of Mbizo, Kwekwe, on July 28, 2021 at his New Northend Clinic.

Musumba, however, died the following day after Togara allegedly gave her an assortment of drugs.

Her body was taken to Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Redcliff.

However, no post-mortem was done to establish the cause of death even though she had previously tested positive to COVID-19.

Police obtained particulars of the deceased’s next of kin from the funeral parlour.

Investigations were conducted and Togara, of Southwood, Masasa in Kwekwe, was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers who had received information that the accused was masquerading as a medical doctor and operating an unlicensed health institution.

Police recovered an assortment of drugs and equipment at the “clininc”.

The State alleges that this was not the first time Togara was caught on the wrong side of law.

On May 5, 2021, he was convicted of operating an unregistered health institution and sentenced to eight months imprisonment with an option of paying a $20 000 fine. He requested for time to pay, which was granted. He, however, defaulted and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Kwekwe Magistrates Court under CRB 675/21.

However, Matuvi ordered Togara to pay the previous fine before granting him a $10 000 bail for committing a similar offence.

