Caaz appoints new director-general

BY DONALD NYANDORO

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) board has appointed Elijah Chingosho as its director-general with effect from August 1, 2021.

In a statement yesterday, Caaz board chairman Theophilus Gambe described Chingosho as a hard worker who achieved numerous milestones in the aviation industry.

“Elijah Chingosho is an aviation leader with decades of experience in aircraft engineering, business turnaround, organisational business development, safety and security systems in aviation, aviation regulatory development and strategic management, and has led successful teams in the private, government and non-profit sectors. Throughout his career in the aviation industry, he has established a strong record of success, which has put Zimbabwe on the African and indeed, global aviation map,” Gambe said.

“This experience gives him good stead at the Caaz as he steers the transformation of the organisation into a regional hub of world-class aviation services while achieving its objectives under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1),” he said.

Chingosho is a renowned aviation expert after spending over three decades in various capacities in the sector, culminating in him being made secretary-general and chief executive officer of the Nairobi-based African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the first person from Sadc to land such a post.

The newly-appointed Caaz director-general promised to contribute to the country’s aviation industry positively.

“I am honoured to be appointed to serve this important organisation and continue working to develop the aviation industry in Zimbabwe. With the support of the team at Caaz, we will efficiently and professionally serve the fascinating aviation industry,” Chingosho said.

Prior to being the secretary-general and AFRAA CEO, Chingosho held several senior executive positions, including as AFRAA director of safety, technical and training for nine years. Before moving to Nairobi, Kenya, he served as general manager engineering at Air Zimbabwe from 1999 to 2001.

