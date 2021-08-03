Blow for Caps as Sarupinda joins Sekhukhune United

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

CAPS United attacking midfielder Blessing Sarupinda has become the latest Zimbabwean player to join South African League debutants Sekhukhune United.

Sarupinda, who was a shining star during Zimbabwe’s diabolical Cosafa cup campaign last month, joins Talent Chawapiwa and Willard Katsande who were recently recruited by the club.

Veteran shot-stopper Tapuwa Kapini is already part of the club’s ranks having been a vital cog in their promotion bid.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that two other Zimbabweans, Walter Musona and Macclive Phiri were recently released by the club to pave way for better performing players ahead of the new season set to start later this month.

For the Aces Youth Soccer Academy product, Sarupinda, this could be his real breakthrough after a botched attempted move to Portugal’s lower division last year.

However details of his contract have not yet been revealed, but Aces Youth Soccer Academy confirmed the departure of their product via their Facebook page.

“AYSA graduate and Zimbabwe national team player Blessing Sarupinda has signed for newly promoted DSTV Premiership Side Sekhukhune United. We wish you all the best Champ,” reads the post.

His departure will open another gap at Caps United who will go back into the market to search for a replacement.

The financially troubled side, however, have done well to cash in on two players during this covid hit season after they sold Ishmael Wadi to another South African club.