Ariel still at Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS have claimed that captain Ariel Sibanda and his deputy Nqobizitha Masuku’s are still their players despite the two having gone public about quiting the club.

The duo indicated they are parting ways with the club following Bosso’s failure to pay them their salaries for two months.

Highlanders players last received their salaries in May and have embarked on industrial action twice to demand remuneration, but to no avail.

Yesterday, club chief executive Nhlanhla Dube said Sibanda and Masuku’s cases were being handled internally.

“We handle any human resources issues through the relevant internal processes. Ariel (Sibanda) and Nqo (Masuku) will continue to be treated with respect and privacy that should be accorded to any player at club,” Dube said.

Highlanders on Saturday got into a $3,6 million partnership with Utande Internet Services, which will see the company paying salaries for their players for the next six months.

