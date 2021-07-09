WhaWha bank on platinum benevolence

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

GWERU-BASED side WhaWha are banking on giants FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum lending them some of their fringe players after reality struck them in their taste of top-flight football in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Coach Luke Petros admits that his rookies need support of seasoned campaigners in the elite league and receiving players from the two clubs will be a massive boost for the prison wardens’ team.

Initially, FC Platinum loaned them the pair of Lameck Nhamo and Simon Shoko, unfortunately the players’ tenure on the platinum miners’ card lapsed during the long layoff due to COVID-19.

Currently, they have FC Platinum Under-19 graduate Keith Madera in their ranks, but they have not been able to use him in the tournament owing to a nagging knee injury.

Petros is hoping the additions will reinforce his defence which has so far been the most porous in the Chibuku Super Cup.

His strikeforce also leaves a lot to be desired due to lack of precision, having only managed one goal in the three matches played so far against 10 goals conceded.

“We are not rushing anything because we also look at our financial standing as a club,” he said.

“The good thing is that we are likely to get some players from FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.

“Our team is a good one, but we have areas which need to improve. Those available have always been in good spirits.

“But I admit that we need more seasoned campaigners, so for now we are not rushing at anything.

“We have to wait and see what we will get from clubs that are willing to support our cause before we embark on a drive to rope in new faces.”

The former Chiefs marksman believes the next group matches will be key in his bid to turn a corner in his maiden campaign as head coach.

“It has been a test of character and experience, but I am still hoping to change my fortunes in the next matches. That is what we all want and what we hope for when we resume playing.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw