Warriors defender moves to Plymouth Argyle

Warriors prospect Brendan Galloway has signed for England’s third tier league side Plymouth Argyle from Luton Town.

Galloway is one of the players that Zimbabwe national football team coach Zdravco Logarusic wants to bring in from Europe when the team returns to action in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

The former England youth international signed a short term deal lasting until January.

The club reported on their website that Galloway has already featured for the in preseason friendlies.

He joined Everton in 2014 making his debut in a 2-1 win over West Ham United in May, a week later, he made is Goodson Park bow against Tottenham Hotspur.

Galloway went on to play 20 times for the Toffees, spending time on loan in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and in the Sky Bet Championship with Sunderland, during his five-year spell at Goodison Park.

It was during his time at Everton where he caught the eye of the national selectors. He has represented England at every age group from under-17s to under-21s.

In the summer of 2019, Galloway made the switch to Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town.

The defender found game time hard to come by at Kenilworth Road, and played just six times for the Hatters before leaving the club in the summer.

He played the majority of his career at Sky Bet Championship level and above.

He is a versatile player who is equally comfortable playing on the left-hand side of a back three and as a left wing back.

The defender is one of several players that Logarusic is looking to give a chance in Warriors colors.

Logarusic has already hinted that Galloway is likely to make it to the Africa Cup of Natioms finals in Cameroon.

For the leftback position he will compete with Divine Lunga who recently signed for Sundowns in South Africa.

