Teen songbird resuscitates hope in youths

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

Dubai-based Zimbabwean rising gospel artiste Rufaro Nyathi (17) says she is seeking to encourage youths to put their hope in God instead of turning to sin when faced with life difficulties.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nyathi said the message of faith and perseverance dominate her music.

“My music is inspired by challenges that young people face and cannot find solutions for. Many have turned to drug abuse and sex indulgence to get rid of the pain and burdens forgetting that Jesus looks out for them,” she said.

“I think my message to fellow youths would make a big impact to them as it is also coming from someone of their age.”

Nyathi who is also a self-taught pianist and dancer said she is open for collaborations.

“I would love to collaborate with young gospel artistes across the globe to continue enlightening youths to refrain from sin,” she said.

“So far I have collaborated with Don Clarke, Jack Mantis and featured in some of their tracks.”

Having suffered discrimination and mental health problems at the early stages of her career, Nyathi says her heart-breaking childhood experiences inspire some of her compositions.

“My childhood was not that easy, parents relocated from Zimbabwe and continuously moved from one country to another and as a black child l always faced racism,” she said.

“The case was not different at the beginning of my career as I experienced bullying and discrimination at Drakondale School of the Arts in South Africa. At some point l felt worthless and out of place as other children would not understand me.

“l loved music so much that I pursued it with the hope of being a superstar one day. I believe it is only God who strengthened me and for that reason l want to spread his goodness to others.”

Nyathi said pain and perseverance is paying off in her career.

“Despite suffering from mental health problems at times, I have excelled and worked up to a spot as one of the soloists. I have also worked with well-known artistes and performed for thousands of people on big stages,” she said.

The singer is famed for her two singles Modern Mindset in which she encourages people to put trust in God who fights for them in their situations and Broken and Homeless that inspire Christians to show love and kindness to those that are isolated and regarded as outcast by society.

Nyathi who apart from music is also pursuing a medical career said she is using her YouTube channel to break the musical market and build a strong brand on social media.

