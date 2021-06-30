Sikhala incitement trial fails to kick off

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE trial of MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, who is accused of inciting the public to commit public violence, yesterday failed to take off after the State indicated that the prosecutor dealing with the matter was sick.

This was announced by magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who told the court that the prosecutor was in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sikhala, who was represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo, consented to the further postponement of the matter to July 14.

Meanwhile, Sikhala also successfully sought the recusal of trial magistrate Lazini Ncube, and the matter will now be heard by another magistrate when trial resumes.

The details of the reasons to recuse Ncube were not given before the court as it was handled after negotiations between the State and defence in the magistrates’ chambers.

Sikhala is out on $50 000 bail.

