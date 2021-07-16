SADC deploys technical fact finding mission in Eswatini

Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday announced the deployment of a technical fact finding mission in the Kingdom of Eswatini from July 15 to 22.

Aimed at analyzing the political and security situation in the country and supporting the people of Eswatini in finding a durable solution, the deployment is a follow-up to the previous SADC Organ Troika Ministerial fact finding mission, said Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, also the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, in a statement.

The SADC continues to appeal for calm and restraint from all the stakeholders in Eswatini and encourages national dialogue in the efforts towards resolving the country’s political and socio-economic challenges, he added. Unrest started in the Kingdom of Eswatini at the end of June when demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the monarchy and advocate democratization. What started as a peaceful protest then escalated into violence and looting a few days later as the government took a hard-line stance against the demonstrations and prohibited the delivery of petitions. -Xinhua