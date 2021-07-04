Roki reminds us of his enduring brilliance with new singles

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

URBAN groover Rockford “Roki” Josphat appears to be getting better with age like wine if his recent singles Zviriko and Uchandifunga and their accompanying videos are anything to go by.

The talented, but controversial singer appears to have regained his mojo that made him a superstar during the urban grooves moment in the new millennium.

About eight months ago, Roki resurfaced on the music scene with a banger titled Tebere on the Color Vibes platform provided by NashTV.

It’s been 20 years since Roki made his debut on the showbiz scene in 2001 after featuring on fellow urban groover Leonard Mapfumo’s hit, Seiko.

Roki went on to release his first single, Suzanna in that same year, which became an instant hit.

His talent was rewarded when he received a National Arts Merit Awards gong as the Most Promising Artist in 2003.

However, he only released his first album in 2007, whose hit song Chidzoka and its accompanying video were voted the best for the year.

Both of his marriages to the late dancer Melody “Chocolate” Musekiwa (now late) and Mafriq lead vocalist Pauline Gundidza ended in shame.

Out of his union with Gundidza, came two children, Sky and Minana, and Dawn, from the marriage with Musekiwa.

Roki later on dated Nyasha Valerie, but he disappeared to South Africa amid allegations of assaulting his girlfriend.

He returned home in 2017 following the death of his mother. Allegations of drug abuse followed him and, at one time, appeared to have thrown him off the course.

After a rather fallow period, he resurfaced on the Big Brother Africa reality show television, but his stay was short-lived after a fight with fellow Zimbabwean Maneta Mazanhi in 2012 .

His return on the label fronted controversial pastor Passion Java looks to have rejuvenated him. We can only wait to see where his path leads.

