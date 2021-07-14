Rights activist Haruziviishe granted bail, stays in prison

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE High Court yesterday granted $10 000 bail pending appeal to MDC Alliance and human right activist Makomborero Haruziviishe who was incarcerated for 20 months for resisting arrest as well as inciting the public to commit public violence, but the 28-year-old will remain in prison following the revocation of his bail on separate charges.

High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora granted Haruziviishe $10 000 bail pending appeal.

Haruziviishe, through his lawyer Obey Shava, successfully filed for bail pending appeal against conviction and sentence.

In April, he was imprisoned for 20 months by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

He was initially sentenced to 24 months, but 10 months were suspended on conditions of good behaviour.

The activist was also sentenced to 12 months for resisting arrest and of this sentence, six months were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence, leaving an effective 20 months.

He is, however, facing more criminal charges which are yet to be finalised.

In another case, Haruziviishe is jointly charged with legislator Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, among others.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw